Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.