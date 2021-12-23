Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $1.21 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.05 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

