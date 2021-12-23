Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $7.37 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 1.61% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of IMCV opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $68.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

