Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 7,610 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $263.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.41 and its 200-day moving average is $253.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

