Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $858,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

