Signaturefd LLC Buys 104 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.45. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

