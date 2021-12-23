Signaturefd LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

SUI stock opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.