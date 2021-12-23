Signaturefd LLC Purchases 91 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.83 and a 200 day moving average of $275.30. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.