Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

