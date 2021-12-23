Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.