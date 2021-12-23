Skylands Capital LLC Invests $1.42 Million in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $979.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

