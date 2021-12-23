Skylands Capital LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. Holley Inc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

