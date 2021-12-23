Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

