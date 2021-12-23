Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 8,050 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 44,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

NYSE:NSC opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

