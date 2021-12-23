SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 305,302 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $15.18.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 352,544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.