Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.30

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 82939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.23.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

