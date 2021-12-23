SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by TheStreet

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

