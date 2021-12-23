Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 19,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,824,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 48,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $157,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,460.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,436.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

