Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00.

SMAR stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

