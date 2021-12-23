SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.48 and last traded at $273.94. Approximately 12,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,165,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.94.
In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
