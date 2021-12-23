SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.48 and last traded at $273.94. Approximately 12,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,165,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.