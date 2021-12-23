SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $53.85 million and $1.87 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00111837 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

