S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 600.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

