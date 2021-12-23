Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.16 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 143% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $35.23 million and $105.16 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

