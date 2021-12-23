SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 26.0% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.71. 180,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

