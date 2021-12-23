Spectiv (SIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

