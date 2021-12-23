Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.70

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 1001716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £330.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,078.80).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

