Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 149,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 191,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.