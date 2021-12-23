Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.63. 26,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,827,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.