SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,637 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.64% of SSR Mining worth $51,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SSR Mining by 11.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.