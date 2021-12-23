State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

NYSE:RGA opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

