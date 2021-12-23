State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

