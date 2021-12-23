State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,949 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

