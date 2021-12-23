Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.