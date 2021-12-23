Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.