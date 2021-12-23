Stephens Inc. AR Invests $576,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

