Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 864 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

