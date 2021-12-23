Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

