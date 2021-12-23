Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vericel were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,527 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,047.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.