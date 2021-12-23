Stephens Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,956. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.