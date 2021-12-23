StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.64.

STNE opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

