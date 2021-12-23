Strs Ohio Buys 3,200 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $590,632. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.