Strs Ohio Buys 5,500 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of XOMA worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in XOMA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.27 million, a P/E ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 0.82. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.