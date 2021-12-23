Strs Ohio Buys 800 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.