Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Investors Title worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $190.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $140.25 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $18.46 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

