Strs Ohio Sells 4,700 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.99. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.