Strs Ohio Sells 6,000 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 1,700,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 611,737 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

