Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $518.00

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.76), with a volume of 74545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.78) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £874.67 million and a PE ratio of 392.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

