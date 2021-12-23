Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

SNCY stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,051,654 shares of company stock worth $283,411,692.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

