Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $162,307.80 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

