SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1,193.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.73 or 0.08059499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.88 or 0.99470451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007130 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.